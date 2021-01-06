Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) vs. Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Head to Head Contrast

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Proliance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 16.00% 46.60% 7.57% Proliance International N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allison Transmission and Proliance International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 0 5 2 1 2.50 Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus price target of $45.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Proliance International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proliance International has a beta of 4.86, indicating that its share price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and Proliance International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.75 $604.00 million $4.86 8.64 Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Proliance International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Proliance International Company Profile

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

