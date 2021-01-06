Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $393,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in Proofpoint by 2.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 17,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $137.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.