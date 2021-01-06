Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.7% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 17,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $137.84. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.