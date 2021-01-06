Propy (PRO) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Propy token can currently be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $97,357.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00048718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.55 or 0.00331293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00035160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.48 or 0.02897798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.