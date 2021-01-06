ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRGR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Merger ETF by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period.

