ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Up 5.6%

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 146,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 99,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

