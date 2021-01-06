ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.51. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.95% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD)

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

