ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.51. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.95% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

