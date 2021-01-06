ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 8.4%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) traded down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.57. 5,840,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,885,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 356,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 223,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,435,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

