ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.62

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and traded as high as $38.33. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $37.09, with a volume of 58,556 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,547,000 after purchasing an additional 696,439 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000.

