Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $18.25. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 79,008 shares.

PTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $936.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 69,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.