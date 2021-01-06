Proton Market Cap Achieves $9.12 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $273,113.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00302794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.86 or 0.03114533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,391,932,121 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars.

