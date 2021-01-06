Proton Token (PTT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $213,691.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $216,811.41 and $213,691.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars.

