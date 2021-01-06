Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s share price traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.55. 502,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 344,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,306 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $12,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 188.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

