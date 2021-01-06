ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0010

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, ProximaX has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $153,017.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00519880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00253239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017141 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s genesis date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

