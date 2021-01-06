Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Up 5.9%

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.85 and last traded at $81.71. Approximately 3,255,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,495,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

