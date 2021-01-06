Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. 302,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,551. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $39.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 61,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 415,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,995 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 204,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

