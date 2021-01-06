Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Prudential stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. 302,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,551. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $39.75.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.
