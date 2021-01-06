Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Shares Up 0.7%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 1,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHOJY. VTB Capital lowered shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.