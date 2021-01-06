PubMatic, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a report released on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,614,680.00. Insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last 90 days.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

