PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

PUBM stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

In related news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.