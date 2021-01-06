Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Trading Down 0.6%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 13,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

