Pundi X NEM Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $7,090.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,788,634,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,437,168,169 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

