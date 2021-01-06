Pure (PUREX) Market Cap Reaches $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00257998 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042498 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001980 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 109.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.97 or 0.01463076 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.