Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) (LON:PURP) rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 100.85 ($1.32). Approximately 669,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,471,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group plc (PURP.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £314.17 million and a P/E ratio of 336.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.30.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

