PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Up 6.4%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.12 and last traded at $102.77. 1,287,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,607,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.48.

The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $2,590,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,856 shares of company stock worth $38,950,035. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of PVH by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 214,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,982,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

