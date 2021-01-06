Pylon Network One Day Volume Reaches $1,288.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002449 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $24.43 and $33.94. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $526,886.36 and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00310421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.07 or 0.02957155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Pylon Network

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. It launched on July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

