Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.93. 103,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 108,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $564.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.
Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.99%.
About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.
