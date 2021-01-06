Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $7.93. 103,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 108,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $564.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 361,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

