Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.23, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,454,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,720,000 after buying an additional 129,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after buying an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,390,500. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.