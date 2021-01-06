Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Boosted by Analyst

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

XRAY stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -240.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.