Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

RF opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 126.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 784.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 1,267,223 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

