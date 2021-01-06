Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Increased by Analyst

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $200.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

