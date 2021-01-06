Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 75,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,017 shares of company stock valued at $51,839,654. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

