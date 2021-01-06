Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Clorox Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Clorox in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $200.01 on Wednesday. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $150.95 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.40 and its 200 day moving average is $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

