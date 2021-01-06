Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $13.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $13.09. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2021 earnings at $19.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $76.91 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,180.35 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,267.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,158.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,166.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AutoZone by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after buying an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AutoZone by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $59,275,427 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.