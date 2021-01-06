Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROCK. Sidoti lifted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.