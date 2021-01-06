Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $737.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.