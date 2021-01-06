Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VTGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

VTGN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.