Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.20 million, a PE ratio of -50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after buying an additional 1,972,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after buying an additional 471,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 36,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 104,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

