Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Constellation Brands in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.20.

STZ opened at $216.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $220.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

