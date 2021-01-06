Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.20.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $219.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.14. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $230.56. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.