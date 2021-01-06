Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneWater Marine Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneWater Marine in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.84 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered OneWater Marine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OneWater Marine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

