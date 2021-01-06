Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

VIAC stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.