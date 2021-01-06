Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for The Chemours Company Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Chemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

CC has been the topic of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

NYSE CC opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Chemours has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

