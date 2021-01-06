Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

NYSE:UE opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

