QChi Market Capitalization Hits $1.42 Million (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, QChi has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. QChi has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $5,457.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,342,714 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

