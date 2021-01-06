QIAGEN’s (QGEN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Nord/LB

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $483.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

