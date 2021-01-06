Qitmeer Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Qitmeer token can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $609,310.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00206604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00491421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016675 BTC.

About Qitmeer

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,337,250 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin, ZB.COM and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

