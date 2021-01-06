QLC Chain Market Cap Tops $4.17 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00027764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00115311 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00207562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00494900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00245585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016648 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

