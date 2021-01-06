Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.58

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $171.58 and last traded at $171.39, with a volume of 14534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Qorvo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

