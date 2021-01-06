Qtum Trading 36% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. Qtum has a total market cap of $295.54 million and $599.35 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00008223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,054,048 coins and its circulating supply is 97,534,628 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

