Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $273.13

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.13 and last traded at $267.17, with a volume of 4732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

